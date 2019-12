× I-TEAM: 8-year-old shot, killed in Perkins Township

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating the shooting death of an 8-year-old child.

Sources confirmed to the FOX 8 I-TEAM that officers were notified around 3 p.m. Saturday that the child was shot in a home on Memphis Avenue.

The child died a short time later at the hospital.

Police are not releasing details of the shooting at this time. Detectives are continuing to investigate.