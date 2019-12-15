Former Indians third baseman Josh Donaldson surprises mom with Maserati after she quits smoking

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJW) — Free-agent Josh Donaldson, who formerly played for the Atlanta Braves, is making good on a promise to his mother.

He told her that if she quit smoking he would buy her a Maserati. The offer clearly worked because she hasn’t picked up a cigarette in two years.

On Friday, Donaldson decided to surprise her with the brand new car, complete with a big red bow on the hood. Her reaction to the gift was priceless.

She immediately started screaming and then ran over to give him a big hug.

Donaldson’s fans praised him for his generosity and congratulated her as well.

***See video of the surprise below***