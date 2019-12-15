Cloudy and cold for Monday with chance of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- There are a couple opportunities to see some snow in the next 72 hours. Good news is the snow that comes Sunday night into Monday morning looks to be traveling south of NE Ohio and misses most areas.

This evening:

Couple of freezing problems coming our way over the course of the next few days.

Tonight, we could see a little more Lake Effect snow, and as we transition into the overnight hours and the morning hours, please understand the protection is there for freezing rain or rain/snow mix.

Monday will be basically just a cloudy cold day. The problem really comes into play Monday night and Tuesday morning. You might want to allow extra time for your commute Tuesday morning.

Anyone south of Cleveland, especially south of Route 30, needs to be prepare for 2-4″ of snow Tuesday morning.

Monday morning snow totals:

Tuesday morning snow totals:

The exception: those south of Route 30. Up to an inch possible by daybreak.

The one we’re keeping a close eye on arrives Monday night. The next messy morning will be Tuesday. Widespread snow expected possibly mixing with rain on the onset. Lake shore and northwestern communities should see less than 1″. The more south your head is where totals could add up to 3″.

Track, timing and the rain/snow line could change the outcome.

Wednesday it’s back to some Lake effect snow for the snowbelt with a little wrap-around moisture and much colder air.

40% of the time we see at least one inch of snow between December 24 and 26th! Here are the years with more than an inch since 1980. The most ever was Christmas 2002.

