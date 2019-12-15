× Cleveland police searching for missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help finding Mary Smith, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

The 60-year-old was last seen walking near Scranton Road and Parafine Avenue around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Smith is 5’1″, weighs 145 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes.

She is said to be wearing a gray hooded parka and brown pants.

Police reported that she may be trying to reach the Eastlake area.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.