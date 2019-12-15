Cleveland police return elderly man’s stolen motorized wheelchair, family says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The family of a man whose motorized wheelchair was stolen while he was shopping at a Cleveland store says his chair has been returned.

66-year-old William Carter, who is a retired construction worker, has a prosthetic leg and uses a motorized wheelchair daily to get around. However, his chair was stolen outside of AJ's Deli and Drive Thru on St. Clair Avenue around 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30.

Carter had parked his chair outside the entrance of the store before he began his shopping. When he came out of the store his motorized wheelchair was gone. Carter said he paid over $7,500 for the chair.

On Friday Cleveland police released pictures of the suspect — a woman in her 20s. Surveillance video captured her driving away on the chair.

**Watch our previous report in the video above**

After FOX 8 shared Carter's story, generous viewers called the newsroom offering to help. A local couple wanted to give Carter a wheelchair and another viewer was offering to help transport the chair to Carter's home. That viewer planned to pick up the wheelchair on Sunday and make the delivery.

However, Sunday morning Carter's daughter contacted FOX 8 with good news. She said Cleveland police returned the stolen wheelchair Saturday night.

Carter previously said he is extremely grateful to everyone who offered their support.

Continuing coverage, here.