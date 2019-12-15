Cleveland Indians announce trade of pitcher Corey Kluber to the Rangers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s official. Corey Kluber is leaving the Cleveland Indians.

The team announced on Sunday that the right-handed pitcher has been traded to the Texas Rangers in exchange for right-handed pitcher Emmanuel Clase and out fielder Delino DeShields.

Corey Kluber spent the last 10 years in our organization; 9 of those at the Big League level. For 2 Cy Young Awards, 3 All-Star Game appearances, an incredible 2016 Postseason run, and so many incredible memories in a Tribe uniform … Thank you, Corey. pic.twitter.com/NGjkSOBW9G — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) December 15, 2019

Clase, 21, made his Major League debut on August 4 after skipping the AAA level, going 2-3 with a 2.31 ERA in 21 games for the Rangers to finish out the season. His 2.31 ERA was third-lowest among AL rookies (min. 20IP).

DeShields, 27, spent the majority of the 2019 season with the Rangers, batting .249 (89-for-357) with 15 2B, 4 3B, 4 HR, 32 RBI, 24 SB in 118 games (112 games in CF). The right-handed hitting outfielder (5’9”, 200 lbs.) owns a career Major League average of .246 (411-for-1674) and .326 on-base pct. with 73 2B, 17 3B, 18 HR and 126 RBI in 539 games since debuting with the Rangers in 2015.

Kluber spent nine Major League seasons with the Tribe after being acquired from the San Diego Padres back in 2010. He is a two-time A.L. Cy Young Award winner (2014 & 2017) and three-time All-Star (2016-18).