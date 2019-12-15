Cleveland Browns look to keep playoff hopes alive with a road win Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns will be short-handed on the defensive line again as they face the Cardinals in Arizona Sunday afternoon.

Olivier Vernon has been ruled out for a fifth time this season with a sprained knee. He played only 10 snaps in the Week 13 loss to Pittsburgh after returning from a three-week absence before aggravating the injury.

Safety Eric Murray is also out. Chris Hubbard and JC Tretter are listed as questionable with knee injuries.

Cleveland’s young defensive team will need to step up their game against the Arizona Cardinals, who are ranked 24th offensively. The Browns will likely look to Larry Ogunjobi to help make an impact on that defensive line. He has 40 tackles this season and 5.5 sacks. Linebacker Joe Schobert says he has been impressed with Ogunjobi’s work ethic and what he’s brought to each and every game.

The Browns will not have to face linebacker Terrell Suggs on Sunday as the Cardinals released him Friday. Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury says the decision to release the 37-year-old was mutual. Suggs played 16 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before signing with the Cardinals during the offseason.

Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens said during a press conference Thursday that the team “had a good day preparing for Arizona” and that the players “seem focused” and have “good energy.”

“I think our guys have continued to do a good job of preparing during the course of the week,” Kitchens said. “What they have done lately is, we have done a better job of executing and making plays when they are needed to be made. Every game is tough in the National Football League. It does not matter what people’s records are. It does not matter. It does not matter who is playing on the other team. You have to approach every game the same from the standpoint of how you prepare, and then when you get to the game, you have to execute.”

The Browns and Cardinals kick off at 4:05 p.m.

Moving forward, Cleveland remains alive in the playoff hunt even though they won’t win the AFC North division. The Baltimore Ravens, who blew out the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, have accomplished that. The Ravens have won 10-straight games and will be in town next week to face the Browns.

