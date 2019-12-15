Christmas miracle: 17-year-old gets new heart, kidney at Ohio children’s hospital

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — A teen got the best Christmas present he could’ve ever asked for; he got a new heart and kidney after desperately needing both.

According to WCPO, 17-year-old Marquis Davis, of Lexington, Kentucky, had his transplants about two weeks ago at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Davis was born with a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means the left side of his heart was underdeveloped.

At five days old he underwent open-heart surgery and at three years old he had his first heart transplant.

In 2013, when he was 10, his condition worsened. His heart stopped in the emergency room. He was revived and lifeflighted to Cincinnati where he remained hospitalized for 3 and 1/2 months before getting a pacemaker.

Following heart issues, he went into kidney failure.

“He never had any kidney problems. When his heart stopped, that’s when the issues started and they just never recovered,” his mother, Sherri Withrow, told WCPO.

In 2018, Davis’ doctors told him that he would need heart and kidney transplants.

He waited for a year and four months to get his new heart and kidney.

Then, about two weeks ago the family was called to Cincinnati Children’s and, after about 17 hours of surgery, Davis received two new organs.

“It’s the best Christmas gift I could ever get,” Withrow reportedly said. “I’m very thankful.”

Davis will be spending the holidays and the next 12 or so weeks at the hospital recovering. He hopes to walk at graduation next year.