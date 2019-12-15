× Chardon police: Use caution on icy roads

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Chardon are reminding residents to be careful on the roads Sunday morning.

They say untreated roads, driveways, sidewalks and parking lots may still be icy.

Parts of the snow belt saw lake effect accumulation overnight. Snow is continuing in some eastern communities throughout the morning on Sunday. Most of the snow will be done by noon, however, some of the lake effect snow bands could still be active in the afternoon.

Chardon police says to use caution if you go out and reminds citizens to stay off the roads unless they need to be out and about.

