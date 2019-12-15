Browns lose to Arizona, do not have a winning season this decade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX, Az. (WJW) -- Debacle in the desert! The Cleveland Browns could not stop Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals during Sunday's game.

Kenyan Drake had four touchdowns on the day, Murray threw for 219 yards and one touchdown as the Cardinals snapped a six-game losing streak beating the Browns 38-24, dropping Cleveland to 6-8 on the year.

“I felt like we were off balance defensively all day, they threw it, they ran it, there was a couple third down there that I made some bad calls on on offense and it put us behind the eight ball,” said Head coach Freddie Kitchens.

“It hurts, knowing that we came in and they outplayed us, just frustrating,” said Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished the day 30-43 for 247 yards, 2 touchdowns and one interception.

The Browns got another big game from running back Nick Chubb who finished with 127 yards on the ground. He now has 1,408 this season -- that is the most rushing yards by a Brown since Jim Brown had 1,544 in 1965.

Chubb finished the day with one touchdown which came in the second quarter on a bruising 33-yard run. It was the Browns only score of the first half.

The loss makes the Browns the only team in the NFL not to have a winning season this decade.

Cleveland returns home next Sunday to face the AFC North Division Champs, Baltimore. It will be the final home game of the year for the Browns.