10-year-old boy jumps into action to save friend who was choking at lunch

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (WJW) — A ten-year-old boy from Kansas is being hailed a hero for coming to the rescue of his friend, who was choking on a chicken nugget.

According to KSNW, the kids were eating lunch in the school cafeteria when it happened. A lunch duty attendant initially tried to pat the boy on the back to help dislodge the food, but it wasn’t working. So, Keller Turner started doing the Heimlich maneuver, which worked.

“His face turned red really, really fast and I knew he wasn’t joking,” Turner said in an interview. “I just took action instead of waiting for it.”

He credits his grandmother, who is a nurse, for teaching him how to do it.

She along with the rest of the family are very proud of him, so is his elementary school.

The staff there posted about him on Facebook commending his actions.