Volunteers spread holiday joy by building bikes for kids in need

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Volunteers with “Elves and More”, an organization that spreads holiday joy every year, have gathered together to assemble bikes for kids in need.

Each year the organization visits “secret” locations to surprise hundreds of neighborhood children with a free Christmas bike.

Many of the children who will receive them have never had a bike before.

Last year the organization built and distributed more than 1,100 bikes.

Bike assembly began on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Click here for more on Elves & More of Northeast Ohio.