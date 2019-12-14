Thief leaves behind note thanking victim after taking package off porch, police say

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WJW) — Saint Paul police are warning residents to be careful when getting packages delivered to the home after a bizarre incident was reported recently.

According to the department, a woman got a notification that a package she had ordered was delivered to her house, but she when got there, it was gone.

In it’s place, a hand written note from a thief thanking her for the new gift.

“So just a quick little thank you for leaving me the opportunity of stealing your package. Very nice of you. Thank you. The new owner of your package.”

The department is working to identify the suspect thief and has a few tips as well.

Require a signature for delivery;

Have package delivered to a trusted neighbor;

Have your package delivered to your work address;

Have your package delivered to an Amazon locker;

Have packages delivered to a neighborhood store.