The Dawson Foundation hands out coats, gloves, hats to local grandmothers raising grandkids

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The season of giving is in full swing for the Dawson Foundation.

FOX 8's Wayne Dawson and Kenny Crumpton are handing out 100 coats, hats and winter gloves as part of the Dawson Foundation's annual winter coats for kids giveaway.

This year the foundation is distributing winter necessities to grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren. Many of the children's parents are impacted by the opioid epidemic.

This is the fourth year the Dawson Foundation has given coats to grandmothers.

The families are very appreciative of the donations.

Wayne says this is just one of the many ways the foundation is working to help “the least among us."

