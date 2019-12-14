Tallmadge police search for missing 65-year-old man with dementia

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) — Tallmadge safety forces are searching for a missing 65-year-old man.

According to Tallmadge police, John Eugene Selman ran away from a nursing home facility in the 500 block of Colony Park Drive around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Police say he suffers from dementia and is at risk in the wet, cold weather.

He is 5’8″ tall and described as having a “slender build.” Selman was last seen wearing black pants and a gray sweatshirt.

Authorities searched for Selman throughout the night and were unable to locate him.

Anyone who lives in the general area is asked to check around their property for him. If you find Selman or know anything about his whereabouts, please contact Tallmadge Police at (330) 633-2181.

