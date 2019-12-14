Saturday forecast: Wet, cold day with possible evening snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Rain showers are soaking the Buckeye State Saturday morning. There’s the chance we may get a quick shot of it mixing with snow at daybreak in a few locations otherwise, the mixing will mainly take place as the cold front swipes us late-morning. Coupled with the main low pulling off the coast, there should be enough moisture available for some accumulating, wet snow.

The synoptic snow exits as snow in our eastern counties by 6 p.m. A coating to an inch possible. Lake effect snow sets Saturday night into Sunday. Another 1 to 3 inches is possible over the high ground east of the city of Cleveland.

Another system we’re watching closely is arriving late Monday through the middle part of the week with the focus on lake effect snow for the latter days. This could easily translate into snow for everyone!

Stay tuned to the updated track and timing as those elements are critical to the outcome.

40% of the time we see at least one inch of snow between December 24 and 26! Here are the years with more than one inch since 1980. The most ever was Christmas 2002.

