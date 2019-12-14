Pug named ‘Mr. Wrinkles’ recovering after gruesome act of animal cruelty

***Warning: The photos and details of this story may be upsetting.***

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — A precious pug named “Mr. Wrinkles” is recovering after a gruesome act of animal cruelty.

According to the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project based in Youngstown, someone reportedly kicked the dog in the face breaking its lower jaw.

The animal rescue has since taken ownership of Mr. Wrinkles and is now covering the costs of his medical bills, which have become quite costly.

He had to get part of his jaw removed along with several teeth.

Anyone who may be able to help with donations can call 234-855-5847.

Animal Charity of Ohio is actively investigating the case.