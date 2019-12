CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — Chardon police are warning citizens to drive carefully Saturday.

They say that snowy conditions have created icy and snow-covered roadways.

Crews are out working to keep the streets clear, but police advise that roads throughout Geauga County may still be slick.

Police remind drivers to be careful as it is expected to snow the rest of the day. They say to avoid going out unless it is absolutely necessary.