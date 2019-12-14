Parma boy invites officers to partake in ‘candy canes for cops’

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A young boy invited officers with the Parma Heights Police Department to participate in a holiday festivity referred to as candy canes for cops.

According to the department, Lucas lives in Parma. He takes took time this holiday season to hang candy canes up, specifically for police officers, as part of his Christmas decorations.

Lucas invited officers from neighboring city Parma Heights to join in his celebrations. The officers even took a few photos with Lucas!

The Parma Heights Police Department says they are “grateful for friends like Lucas who think of us all year and wish him and his family the best of holidays!”