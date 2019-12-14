× Ohio State QB Justin Fields, DE Chase Young compete for 85th Heisman Trophy Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Buckeyes will be well represented at the Heisman Trophy ceremony Saturday evening.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young are two of the four finalists for the prestigious college football award.

They’re competing against Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and LSU quarterback and Ohio State graduate Joe Burrow.

Fields and Young are Ohio State’s sixth and seventh Heisman finalists. If either earns the award they would become the Buckeyes’ eighth Heisman winner.

Young would be the first Ohio State defensive player to win the award and the first defensive player to win it since 2009.

In just 11 games, Young leads the nation in sacks (16.5), is first nationally in tackles for loss per game (1.91) and is tied for fourth with 21 tackles for loss, including 16 solo, for minus-129 yards (second-best in the country).

Meanwhile, Fields completed 208-of-308 pass attempts for 2,953 yards and 40 touchdowns with just one interception with a completion percentage of 67,5% while also rushing for 471 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. He is third nationally in passing efficiency (190.30) among quarterbacks who have played in at least 10 games and he is second in the country with 300 points responsible for.

“The four Heisman finalists are a remarkable group of young men with outstanding credentials,” Rob Whalen, Executive Director of the Heisman Trophy Trust, said in a press release. “We look forward to celebrating their season accomplishments this weekend and crowning one of them the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner.”

The 85th Annual Heisman Memorial Trophy Dinner kicks off at 8 p.m. The winner will be presented with his award at this event, with past Heisman winners Steve Owens (Oklahoma, 1969), the late Rashaan Salaam (Colorado, 1994) and Mark Ingram (Alabama, 2009) also being honored on the 50th, 25th and 10th anniversaries of their Heisman wins, respectively.