John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John reprise ‘Grease’ roles for sing-along fan event

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJW) — Forty years later and they’re still the ones we want! John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John are back as Danny and Sandy from “Grease.”

Newton-John posted a photo on her official Instagram account Friday of the iconic couple back in costume for the first time since they filmed the classic musical.

According to Fox News, the actors were reunited for a Meet n’ Grease sing-along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida.

During the event, Newton-John, 71, and Travolta, 65, wore a number of outfits inspired by the popular costumes they wore in the 1978 film.

Travolta maintained his T-Birds look by wearing an all-black outfit completed by a leather jacket. Newton-John was photographed wearing bright yellow and a flowy, beachy skirt — a very Sandy ensemble!

Meet n’ Grease attendees got to watch the film and then ask Travolta and Newton-John questions during a Q & A session.

Travolta shared some behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the event on his Instagram account, captioning the post “#Grease is still the word.”

The pair are also scheduled to make an appearance at the Meet n’ Grease event in Tampa on December 14 and Jacksonville on December 15.