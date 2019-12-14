× LSU quarterback Joe Burrow named Heisman Trophy winner

New York, N.Y. (WJW) — Joe Burrow has won the Heisman Trophy as the best college football player in the country.

The Ohio State graduate turned LSU quarterback ran away with the sport’s most prestigious award on Saturday.

Congratulations to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner! #HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/qFLpTCowEs — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 15, 2019

Second place went to Jalen Hurts, followed by Buckeyes’ Justin Fiels and Chase Young.

Burrow led the nation in completion percentage at just under 87%. He set a new SEC record with 48 touchdown passes as he led the Tigers to a perfect 13-0 record and number one seek in the College Football Playoff.

40.712775 -74.005973