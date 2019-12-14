NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Finalists for the 85th annual Heisman Memorial Trophy, quarterback Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers, quarterback Justin Fields of the Ohio State Buckeyes, quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Oklahoma Sooners and defensive end Chase Young of the Ohio State Buckeyes pose for a picture on December 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow named Heisman Trophy winner
New York, N.Y. (WJW) — Joe Burrow has won the Heisman Trophy as the best college football player in the country.
The Ohio State graduate turned LSU quarterback ran away with the sport’s most prestigious award on Saturday.
Second place went to Jalen Hurts, followed by Buckeyes’ Justin Fiels and Chase Young.
Burrow led the nation in completion percentage at just under 87%. He set a new SEC record with 48 touchdown passes as he led the Tigers to a perfect 13-0 record and number one seek in the College Football Playoff.