ICYMI: Employee stabbed to death at Golden Corral and the search for four missing children

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here’s a look at five of the top stories on FOX8.com this week.

Fatal stabbing at Sandusky Golden Corral

Two people were arrested after an employee at the Golden Corral in Sandusky was stabbed to death Sunday night. Cevin Stanley, 32, leaves behind three young children.

Man arrested after chase, shooting

Cleveland police said a man was checking car doors to see if they were unlock on Store Avenue Thursday morning. When police arrived, the suspect ran up to the cruiser and pointed his gun at the officers, according to the police department. Police fired at the suspect, but missed him. They set up a perimeter and arrested him after about 45 minutes.

U.S. Marshals issue alert for woman, four children

Police in Virginia began investigating the case of Melody Bannister and her four children in June. Soon after, the family left on a planned vacation and never returned. Custody was granted to the children's father. Over the last several months, they've been spotted in Alabama, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Kentucky, Colorado, North Carolina and Texas. Investigators said they believe the children are in danger.

Company surprises employees with bonuses

Let's get to happier news. Real estate firm St. John Properties will pay $10 million in bonuses to all of its 198 employees. The bonus is based on years of service with the average employee receiving $50,000.

Man buys Olivia Newton-John's jacket from 'Grease'

A fan bought the iconic, black leather jacket at auction for $243,200 last month. He decided to give it back to the Grammy-winning singer.

"Are you serious?" she said before giving the man a huge hug. "That is the sweetest thing."