I-TEAM: Sandusky police investigating shooting that killed 21-year-old man

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Detectives are investigating a double shooting that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.

Sandusky Police Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz told the I-TEAM the shooting happened in an alleyway between Finch St. and Dewey St. around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

A male victim, identified as Deyon Hill was found to have suffered a gunshot wound while seated in a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

A second male victim, Brendavion Durr, 20, was also found to have suffered a gunshot wound. He was treated and released from the hospital.

A motive for the shooting hasn’t been established at this time.

Officers were assisted on scene by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Perkins Township Police Department.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also assisting with processing the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sandusky Police Detective Bureau.