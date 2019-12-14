‘He’s got a very positive attitude’: Vanna White shares update on longtime friend Alex Trebek

***Watch the video above to see Alex Trebek talk about his diagnosis***

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WJW) — Vanna White is sharing an update on her longtime friend, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.

She told US Weekly that he’s doing well despite battling stage IV pancreatic cancer.

“He’s doing good. He really is. He looks good. I talked to him recently and he’s got a very positive attitude,” she said in an interview.

Trebek, 79, announced his diagnosis earlier this year and has undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy. He returned back to work in August.

White said she admires his bravery and honesty with fans.

“I love that he’s honest and open with his fans, because he’s been doing the show for a very long time also and feels very connected to all of his fans and viewers,” she told the news outlet. “He is definitely keeping everybody updated on how he’s doing, and I am so proud of him. He’s still working, he’s obviously doing chemotherapy but working through it, and has that strong will to, as we say, the show must go on.”

Click here for continuing coverage on Alex Trebek.