Generous viewers offer help after elderly man’s motorized wheelchair stolen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Thanks to some generous FOX 8 viewers, a man who had his motorized wheelchair stolen, will once again have his independence.

Cleveland police first released surveillance photos of the suspect on Friday, reporting that a woman had taken the wheelchair from 66-year-old William Carter.

Carter, who is a retired construction worker, has a prosthetic leg and uses the wheelchair daily to get around. He said he was in shock when it first happened.

Ever since then, the newsroom phone has been ringing with callers wanting to help.

A woman by the name of Lisa and her husband Jim are going to give him a new wheelchair.

"We saw the story about the guy losing his wheelchair and we thought that was terrible. So we called, because we have one and we'd like to donate it, and if it helps him that would be great," said Lisa.

However, getting the wheelchair to Carter has posed a problem. They don't have a way to transport it, so another viewer by the name of Jerry offered to lend a hand. He's a disabled Vietnam veteran and said the story struck a chord with him.

"You have to help people and be nice. It makes my heart feel good, that I'm helping somebody," said Jerry, who also didn't want to give his last name.

He plans to pick up the wheelchair on Sunday and make the delivery.

Carter said he is extremely grateful to everyone who donated.

"It really means a lot to me for going out of their way to help me. I appreciate everything," he said.