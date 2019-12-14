FOX 8’s own take part in Zack Reed’s Toys for Tots Holiday Party and Celebrity Fashion Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Zack Reed's Toys for Tots Holiday Party and Celebrity Fashion Show was held downtown Cleveland on Saturday.

This year's goal was to collect 1,000 toys for children in need here in Northeast Ohio.

Those in attendance may have noticed some familiar faces on the runway.

FOX 8's Melissa Mack, Maia Belay and Alex stokes took part.

They said they were happy to volunteer for a great cause and help out the community.

Click here if you'd like to donate to Toys for Tots this holiday season.