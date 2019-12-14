Clevelanders declared ‘most generous’ in Roto-Rooter holiday food drive

Posted 4:23 pm, December 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:19PM, December 14, 2019

Courtesy of Roto Rooter

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland branch of Roto-Rooter is making sure local shelters are stocked with food for the holidays.

According to the company, out of all the branches across the country, Cleveland took the top spot in the “Giving Thanks Food Drive.”

Employees and customers donated 2,049 canned and packaged food items, all of which will be given to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Animal Protective League.

Roto-Rooter in total collected 44,286 items — that’s about 24 tons of food.

 

