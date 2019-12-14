Barrio Tacos opening 8th location in Northeast Ohio

Posted 9:19 am, December 14, 2019, by

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — It’s official! Barrio Tacos is opening another location in Northeast Ohio.

The Tremont-based taco place announced its plans for an eighth restaurant on Thursday.

It will be opening in Strongsville “soon.”

Social media users say they believe the restaurant, which is known for its tacos, tequila and whiskey, will be replacing Molly McGhee’s Sports Pub on Prospect Road.

Barrio hinted that it would be opening a Strongsville location earlier this year with an ominous “stay tuned” tweet in August.

Click here for more on Barrio or to find a location near you.

Google Map for coordinates 41.318013 by -81.857005.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.