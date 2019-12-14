Barrio Tacos opening 8th location in Northeast Ohio

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — It’s official! Barrio Tacos is opening another location in Northeast Ohio.

The Tremont-based taco place announced its plans for an eighth restaurant on Thursday.

It will be opening in Strongsville “soon.”

Social media users say they believe the restaurant, which is known for its tacos, tequila and whiskey, will be replacing Molly McGhee’s Sports Pub on Prospect Road.

Barrio hinted that it would be opening a Strongsville location earlier this year with an ominous “stay tuned” tweet in August.

Two words: Barrio Strongsville Stay tuned. 💀 — Barrio Tacos (@BarrioTacos_) August 22, 2019

