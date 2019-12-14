× Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron to get two new practice fields thanks to the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron is getting two new synthetic turf practice fields thanks to the Cleveland Browns, who are taking part in “10 Days of Giving.”

For Day 7, they teamed up with the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to provide a $250,000 grant to the school.

“Through camps, clinics and other initiatives, the Browns’ goal is to promote healthy, social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for youth football participation and education,” the team said.

The “10 Days of Giving” continues until December 17.

Since 1998, the NFL Foundation and LISC have helped with the construction or renovation of 376 football fields across the country.