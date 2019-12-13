× Westlake police arrest suspected drunk driver who crashed car, BAC 2.5 times legal limit

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake police recently arrested a suspected drunk driver with a BAC 2.5 times the legal limit.

According to the department, an auxiliary officer spotted a disabled vehicle on Ranney Parkway around 12:15 a.m. on December 8. There was front end damage and the horn was blowing.

The man behind the wheel was said to be disoriented.

Other officers responded to the scene and asked the 56-year-old what happened and he said he didn’t know. However, it appeared he had struck a boulder.

During the field sobriety tests, which he failed, he reportedly told them he only drank two beers and mentioned that his coworkers had warned him not to drive.

The suspect was taken to jail where his BAC was tested.

He has since been charged with an OVI.