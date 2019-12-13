Trooper injured when patrol car hit on I-90

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured when her cruiser was hit by a car on Interstate 90 in Cleveland Friday morning.

The trooper, who was conducting traffic enforcement, was parked on the crossover near McKinley Road shortly before 9 a.m. The patrol said a car traveling eastbound went off the left side of the road and hit the driver’s side of the patrol car.

The trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Fairview Hospital.

The other driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

