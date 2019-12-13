× Tremont residents warned of traffic restriction, simulated gunfire during movie filming

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A new movie will be filming in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood next week.

Scenes for “Jesus Was My Homeboy” will cause intermittent traffic control on West 19th Street south of Abbey Avenue at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 18 and at about 6 a.m. on Dec. 19. Residents and businesses will have access to the street in between filming.

Parking restrictions for the movie, which takes place in the 1960s, will begin Dec. 17.

During those evenings, there will be scenes with simulated gunfire around Train Avenue. It will be overseen by the Cleveland Division of Police.

The movie is about Black Panther activist Fred Hampton. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, of Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Get Out,” as the leader who was assassinated in Chicago in 1969 at the age of 21.