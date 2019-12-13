Tremont residents warned of traffic restriction, simulated gunfire during movie filming

Posted 10:56 am, December 13, 2019, by

Daniel Kaluuya attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A new movie will be filming in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood next week.

Scenes for “Jesus Was My Homeboy” will cause intermittent traffic control on West 19th Street south of Abbey Avenue at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 18 and at about 6 a.m. on Dec. 19. Residents and businesses will have access to the street in between filming.

Parking restrictions for the movie, which takes place in the 1960s, will begin Dec. 17.

During those evenings, there will be scenes with simulated gunfire around Train Avenue. It will be overseen by the Cleveland Division of Police.

The movie is about Black Panther activist Fred Hampton. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, of Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Get Out,” as the leader who was assassinated in Chicago in 1969 at the age of 21.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.