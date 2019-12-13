Topgolf tees off in Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland Topgolf is finally open for business after months of watching its construction on the side of I-77.

The grand opening celebration is Friday.

The new entertainment venue is one of fewer than 60 locations across the U.S.

Each of the bays is heated. You rent a bay by the hour for up to 6 people.

Pricing depends on what time of day you're golfing.

"It's, like, not as intimidating as going to a green grass golf course for the first time because you don't want to be bad; you can be bad here. Nobody is going to judge you. Nobody is going to care," said Jordan Brooks, the location's marketing director.