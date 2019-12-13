× Three arrested after woman threatened at gunpoint during Lorain home invasion

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– A woman and her children were at home when an armed man forced his way inside Thursday night.

It happened on East 37th Street in Lorain at about 12:30 a.m.

Lorain police said the suspect pointed a face at the homeowner’s face and demanded money. She pleaded with him to leave because her children were sleeping.

Officers quickly arrived as the suspect, identified as Michael Isom, 31, ran from the house. He dropped his gun and cell phone at the scene.

The Lorain police K-9 unit tracked Isom through thick brush. He refused to comply with the officer’s commands and was taken into custody with the help of the K-9, police said.

Isom was treated for the dog bite and taken to the Lorain County Jail.

Dajon Dean, 25, and Clayton West, 35, were also arrested and charged in the case.

Investigators said the firearm Isom dropped at the scene was stolen during a recent burglary on West 14th Street. According to Lorain police, Dean is also a person of interest in a string of burglaries in Lorain and nearby cities.

Anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to call the Lorain Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.