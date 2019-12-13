Testimony reveals 3-year-old Alabama girl was possibly sexually assaulted, had drugs in system before her murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**WARNING: Details of this testimony may be considered disturbing to some**

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJW) — New details emerged during court Friday about the kidnapping and murder of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

McKinney was kidnapped from an outdoor birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama on October 12 before her body was dumped in a trashcan that was taken to a landfill. Investigators say she died of asphyxiation that same day.

Derick Irisha Brown, 29, and her boyfriend Patrick Devone Stallworth, 39, were charged in late October in the girl's death. Investigators know of no link between the accused and the girl or her family.

Brown appeared in court on Friday. According to WIAT, during her testimony, she stated that she saw Stallworth sexually assault McKinney in their apartment.

Brown's defense argued that the FBI DNA report revealed that Stallworth's DNA was found under McKinney's fingernails but Brown's was not.

NBC News reports that the autopsy did not find signs that Kamille was sexually assaulted, but officials said in court Tuesday decomposition of the body could have impacted that.

Also in court arlier this week, Stallworth's defense argued that Brown was with him the entire day of McKinney's disappearance. Prosecutors argued that Brown and Stallworth were seen offering candy to children near a school that day as well.

Prosecutors during Stallworth's court appearance also said investigators found a mixture of blood and DNA from Brown, Stallworth and McKinney on a mattress in the couple's apartment.

Meth and the prescription sedative Trazadone were also found in McKinney's system.

During his final statements during Brown's hearing Friday, Judge Clyde Jones reportedly said, "it’s evident that Brown and Stallworth worked together and that one or both of them sexually abused McKinney and caused her death."

If convicted, both Brown and Stallworth could face the death penalty.

