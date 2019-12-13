Suspect wanted for attempted murder rams cruiser before arrest, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A man with multiple arrest warrants was arrested in Cleveland Thursday night.

Leondre Tucker, 19, was wanted for attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection with a string of Verizon store robberies.

Members of the Cleveland Police Gang Impact Unit, along with ATF and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, went to apprehend Tucker in the area of East 55th Street and Superior Avenue. Cleveland police said that’s when he rammed his SUV into a highway patrol vehicle, then fled on foot through the McDonald’s drive-thru.

A police K-9 helped take Tucker into custody.