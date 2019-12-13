Suspect jumps out of moving police cruiser on I-77

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)-- A suspect was able to escape from his handcuffs and jump out of a moving police cruiser on Interstate 77 early Friday morning.

Cuyahoga Heights police pulled over a vehicle belonging to a 40-year-old man wanted on rape charges just after midnight on East 71st Street. The suspect, who was a passenger in the car, was handcuffed and placed in the back of a cruiser while officers confirmed his arrest warrant through the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department.

The police report said the man complained the cuffs were too tight so the officer loosened them then double locked them.

While on I-77 north on the way to the Cuyahoga County Jail, the man stopped being cooperative, the report said. He got out of the handcuffs and opened the right passenger door while the officer was driving at about 65 mph, according to the police report.

That's when he jumped out of the police car and started running. He hopped over a guard rail and down an embankment as the officer chased him on foot. The report said he fell and gave himself up around East 30th Street and Woodland Avenue. Another officer arrived and cuffed the suspect again with his hands behind his back.

He was put in the back of a different cruiser, and was again able to get the cuffs in front of his body and take off his seatbelt, the police report said. The suspect yelled and banged on the back window of the cruiser.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment before being transported to the county jail. Charges are pending.