× Stow police looking for missing man who suffers from dementia

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Stow police are asking for help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia.

According to the department, Eugene Selman left Colony Park Nursing Home in Tallmadge on foot around 4 p.m. Friday.

The 65-year-old is 5’8″, weighs 150 lbs., and has blonde hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black leather jacket and black pants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.