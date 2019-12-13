Stow police looking for missing man who suffers from dementia
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Stow police are asking for help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia.
According to the department, Eugene Selman left Colony Park Nursing Home in Tallmadge on foot around 4 p.m. Friday.
The 65-year-old is 5’8″, weighs 150 lbs., and has blonde hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black leather jacket and black pants.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
41.101445 -81.441779