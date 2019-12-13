Sold out: Fans of Dave Chappelle experience problems buying tickets for Cleveland show

Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Dave Chappelle’s upcoming show in Cleveland is sold out.

The comedian and Ohio resident is scheduled to perform at the Connor Palace on Playhouse Square on Dec. 30. Tickets went on sale Friday morning and were gone shortly after 11 a.m.

Playhouse Square said it experienced a high volume on its website and the phone lines were maxed out at times.

Several fans of the Emmy and Grammy Award-winner took to social media to report problems purchasing tickets.

