Rainy start to Saturday with some snow expected

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Rain showers develop from south to north after 9 p.m. and continue through Saturday morning.

There’s a chance we may get a quick shot of it mixing with snow at day break in a few locations, otherwise the mixing will mainly take place after noon.

The system exits as snow in our eastern counties by 6 p.m. A coating to an inch possible. Lake effect snow sets Saturday night into Sunday.

Another system we’re watching closely is arriving late Monday through the middle part of the week with the focus on lake effect snow for the latter days. This could easily translate into snow for everyone!

Stay tuned to the updated track and timing as those elements are critical to the outcome.

40% of the time we see at least one inch of snow between December 24 and 26! Here are the years with more than one inch since 1980. The most ever was Christmas 2002.

