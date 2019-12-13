Officials: Ohio weatherman sent nearly 16,000 child porn files

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Investigators say a former Ohio television weatherman accused of downloading child porn emailed himself nearly 16,000 images to view on other devices.

According to records unsealed Wednesday, Mike Davis regularly sent himself the files over several years.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to four child pornography-related charges.

He worked at WBNS-TV in Columbus for more than three decades and was fired after his September arrest.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received 25 tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about thousands of images uploaded to his account.

A message was left with Davis' attorney Thursday seeking comment.

