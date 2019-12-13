Man accused of stealing coat worth thousands of dollars from fur store in Westlake, police say

Posted 7:29 pm, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:32PM, December 13, 2019

Courtesy of Westlake Police Department

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake police are searching for a man accused of stealing a coat worth thousands of dollars.

According to the department, it happened at Sword Furs on Center Ridge Road around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The suspect reportedly stuffed the jacket into his pants before walking out of the store without paying.

Police have shared surveillance photos of the man, who was accompanied by a woman.

If you recognize the pair you’re asked to call Westlake police at 440-871-3311. You can remain anonymous.

