LeBron James sends 3rd graders at ‘I Promise School’ on Polar Express ride to North Pole

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Students at LeBron James’ I Promise School got to experience the magic of Christmas this week.

James sent the third graders for a ride on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Polar Express ride on Tuesday morning.

The school shared photos and videos from the excursion. The children are seen holding their round-trip golden tickets and excitingly looking out windows on their journey to the “North Pole.” They even got to meet Santa Claus himself!

The Polar Express has been a tradition for James and the LeBron James Family Foundation seven years running.

James seemed very happy that the students could share in this experience too.

An @LJFamFoundation & @KingJames tradition for the past 7 years. 🚂 The magic that lives in our own backyard is just a stone’s throw away and one to experience with the whole family. 💙#WeAreFamily pic.twitter.com/ryGgxTzi68 — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) December 12, 2019

The I Promise School opened last year and is part of the Akron Public School District. It was founded with the LeBron James Family Foundation’s “We Are Family” philosophy at heart. The goal is to support students and their families in and out of the classroom.

More on the LeBron James Family Foundation, here.