I-Team exclusive video: Man with gun busted outside police station

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video showing how Cleveland police arrested a man with a gun outside their Third District Headquarters, and they found the man had been wanted since 2017.

Video shows police surrounding a vehicle where the man had passed out in the passenger’s seat. And when they approached him, they saw he had a gun. He started to grab for it, but an officer got to it first.

A citizen had driven to the police station with the man with the gun saying he didn’t know the guy. He had given the stranger a ride after an accident. Then he said that the stranger passed out in the passenger’s seat, and he noticed the gun.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors now have indicted Arthur Glass. He now faces charges for the gun, and he’s been indicted for a 2017 attack on a woman.

Investigators say he’d been on the run all that time. He ended up getting caught outside a police station with the help of a citizen who had tried to do him a favor.