Highway Patrol releases dashcam video of high-speed chase involving teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –Video of a dramatic high-speed chase that went through two counties has been released.

The chase started in Portage County Sunday and ended in Lordstown.

Sgt. William Lee told WKBN he was at the Hiram Post on the Turnpike at 8:20 a.m. when he saw a car speed past. The car reached speeds of 150 mph.

The 18-year-old driver, Kyler Kinlen, exited at the Lordstown exit and eventually stopped at the Dairy Queen on Route 45 in Lordstown.

Kinlen and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Kendra Buyers, were arrested.

They’re both from Michigan and were traveling to Pennsylvania.