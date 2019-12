FREMONT, Ohio (WJW) – One person is in custody following a raid by the Sandusky County Drug Task Force and the Fremont Police Department Thursday.

According to the drug task force, a search of a home on Middle St. revealed heroin/fentanyl, suspected Percocet pills, a handgun with a loaded extended magazine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators arrested Stephen Johnson, 30.

The Sandusky County Grand Jury will review drug trafficking and possession charges.