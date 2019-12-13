HBO Max developing ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’ spin-off series

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WJW) — Looking for more Griswold family fun? Well, you’re in luck because a spin-off of the National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise is in the works.

The show, currently titled The Griswolds, is in the early stages of development at HBO Max, according to People. 

Johnny Galecki, 44, who starred opposite of Chevy Chase in the 1989 film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is serving as the show’s executive producer. Galecki played Rusty, the son of Chase’s character Clark, in the holiday classic.

The show is expected to follow the Griswold family in their day-to-day lives in the Chicago suburbs.

No official casting announcements have been made. However, Tim Hobert, who was a writer for shows including ScrubsCommunity and The Middle, is going to write the scripts for the show.

HBO Max is set to launch in May 2020 and will be the streaming home for multiple WarnerMedia shows including Friends, Pretty Little Liars, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and The Big Bang Theory.

Other movies in the National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise include the original film, National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983), European Vacation (1985) and Vegas Vacation (1997).  It is currently unclear if they will be available on the new streaming service.

