Friday temperatures will climb into the 40s; rain and snow this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - There will be some sunshine Friday, however, clouds will return around lunchtime.

Highs are expected in the 40s, which will feel significantly warmer than the last few days.

There’s a chance of a spotty shower ahead of our next system by Friday evening.

This next weather system will pretty much be an all-rain event until Sunday’s backlash of lake enhanced snow.

Another system we’re watching closely is arriving late Monday through the middle part of the week with the focus on lake effect snow for the latter days. This could easily translate into snow for everyone! Stay tuned to the updated track and timing as those elements are critical to the outcome.

FOX 8-Day Forecast:

