Fox 8 Jukebox: North Coast Men’s Chorus

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The sounds of the season filled the Fox 8 studio thanks to the North Coast Men's Chorus. The talented group of singers is under the direction of Richard Cole. The chorus has released 6 CD's and performed with numerous Broadway legends. Click here to learn more about the North Coast Men's Chorus.

