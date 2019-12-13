Fox 8 Jukebox: North Coast Men’s Chorus

Posted 11:06 am, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05AM, December 13, 2019
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The sounds of the season filled the Fox 8 studio thanks to the North Coast Men's Chorus. The talented group of singers is under the direction of Richard Cole. The chorus has released 6 CD's and performed with numerous Broadway legends. Click here to learn more about the North Coast Men's Chorus.

Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.